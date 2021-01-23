Azerbaijani President extends condolences to Ukrainian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on human losses that occurred as a result of a fire in a nursing home in Kharkiv.

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the wake of a fire in the retirement home in the city of Kharkiv.

It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Ukraine, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the head of state said in a message.

News.Az

News.Az