Azerbaijani President: Financing of SGC expansion and any other project related to natural gas must be done in such a way as not to undermine our main target

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The financing of the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor and any other project related to natural gas must be done in such a way as not to undermine our main target. There was and there is a big demand from Europe for Azerbaijani gas,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku on March 1, News.Az reports.

“We have been approached by many countries. As I said, six already are recipients of our natural gas. There are several more where we have negotiations. The gas is needed and we have the resources, we have infrastructure. And I think that financing from European financial institutions, at least of this project, must be done based on a realistic approach and should not be overshadowed by general anti-fossil fuel trends. We all know what is happening. Azerbaijan, as I said, is in an active phase of green transition, but at the same time, no one can ignore the fact that without fossil fuel, the world cannot develop, at least in the foreseeable future,” the President added.

News.Az