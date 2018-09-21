Azerbaijani president, first lady meet president of International Judo Federation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of a solemn opening ceremony of the 2018 World Judo Championships in Baku, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members met with President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer.

The high-level organization of the World Judo Championships in Baku was hailed at the meeting, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan was described as a venue which is regularly hosting major sporting events.

Azerbaijan`s contribution to international cooperation in the field of sport, state care of sport in the country and Azerbaijani athletes` great success were highlighted at the meeting.

Successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Judo Federation was praised, and Azerbaijan was described as one of the active members of the organization. The sides expressed confidence that this cooperation will expand.

Mehriban Aliyeva was presented with Special Service Award of the International Fair Play Committee in recognition of her exemplary achievements in the world of sport and in the field of promoting fair play.

News.Az

