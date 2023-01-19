Azerbaijani President: Green energy has a potential of almost 200 gigawatt

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On green energy, the potential is huge. Caspian Sea wind potential is 157 gigawatts, onshore potential is 27 and also 10 gigawatts potential is in the territories, which we liberated two years ago during the liberation war. So, almost 200,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a plenary meeting on “Eurasia’s Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.az reports.

“Last December, we signed an agreement in Bucharest to build the Subsea cable from Georgia to Romania and the capacity of this cable will be four gigawatts. Now, the feasibility study is underway. As soon as it is ready, we will think about composition of financing and, of course, we'll need the support of our European financial institutions,” the head of state noted.

