Azerbaijani president highlights post-war model of Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s position is based on historical justice, international law and best international experience, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Turkish Haber Turk TV channel.

“Our position is based on historical justice, international law and best international experience. In other words, at the first stage the Armenian armed forces must withdraw from the occupied territories. In principle, this issue has already been reaffirmed within the Minsk Group – five districts, then two districts, then Nagorno-Karabakh itself, Shusha, Khankandi – the Azerbaijanis lived in many villages there. Azerbaijani citizens must return there and discussions on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh in a new environment, in a new climate will be continued,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Turkish Haber Turk TV channel in response to the host's question “What model do you envisage after the liberation of Karabakh?”

“We are getting close to peace. Therefore, there is no change in our position on the Armenians living there. Azerbaijan is a multiethnic state. Thousands of Armenians live in different parts of Azerbaijan, especially in Baku, and they are our citizens. There are many ethnicities living in our country and this increases the strength of our country. Therefore, the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh should not be worried at all. Once we save their lives from that criminal junta, they will live better, safer, in a more secure environment and their well-being will improve,” he added.

Noting that Nagorno-Karabakh lives in abject poverty, the President of Azerbaijan said, “We will invest in it, we will implement social programs there, we will have programs to create jobs. All this will be a new stage for the Armenians living there and the Azerbaijanis who will return there.”

