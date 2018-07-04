Azerbaijani President: "I express my gratitude to Russia and Georgia"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The involvement of an international audit should be included in an action plan.

"All these issues should be discussed widely at the next meeting of the Commission on the accident in the energy system. I want to say again that the cause of the accident should be investigated. Now we have preliminary information, but we need more information," said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting on the state of the country’s energy system, APA reports.

President Ilham Aliyev said that although the causes of the accident are important, the more important is the failure of the overall system as a result of an accident. “This is a very serious fact and additional measures should be taken that if any accidents happen in the future, the overall system should not be affected from it. That is, the accident needs to be local. I think, it should be the focus of the commission's work. An action plan should be developed. The action plan should also include the opinions voiced at this meeting today, including the issue of involving international audit. I think it is very important. Complete inspection and audit of the Thermal Power Plant in Mingachevir should be carried out. At the same time, all the energy systems of our country should be analyzed and proposals should be made by the international, leading organizations with selected professionalism in this area. All the perpetrators must be identified and punished”

The Head of State thanked Russia and Georgia, who helped Azerbaijan during the break in the energy system: "They helped us in such a situation. As you know, Azerbaijan maintains close relations with these countries, we have friendly relations and whenever any accidents occur, we help and they help us. This is a very important factor and I want to express my gratitude again. "

President Ilham Aliyev added that it is necessary to look at the issue of installing generators at strategic facilities, first of all in hospitals and subway.

"Now the health minister reports that generators worked in all hospitals. According to my information, this is not true. In some hospitals, generators have not been used, or hospitals do not have them or they are not in working order. Therefore, you need to make a serious inspection, and report to the Commission both about availability and their working order in hospitals throughout the country. As far as I know, there are no generators in the metropolitan area. I think this is a very miserable fact. Make suggestions quickly so that all subway stations have generators, and whenever problems arise with energy, people do not suffer.

I think that the commission will soon complete its work and make suggestions to me," said President Ilham Aliyev.

