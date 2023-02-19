Azerbaijani President: If we did not resolve Karabakh conflict on battlefield, peace talks would have continued for another 28 years

Azerbaijani President: If we did not resolve Karabakh conflict on battlefield, peace talks would have continued for another 28 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

If we did not resolve Karabakh conflict on the battlefield, the peace talks would have continued for another 28 years, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“Judging from our experience, I can tell you, that peace talks sometimes last too long. We had peace talks for 28 years. Can you imagine from 1992 till 2020? And if we did not resolve Karabakh conflict on the battlefield, these peace talks would have continued for 28 years more,” the head of state noted.

News.Az