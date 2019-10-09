Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva accept wedding invitation from martyr family
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobu Park-2 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district of Baku.
The president and the first lady viewed conditions created in the apartments of Gobu Park-2 residential complex.
The head of state and his spouse then viewed the IDP, Khojaly martyr wife Farida Jabbarova’s apartment, met with her family members and had a conversation with them.
Farida Jabbarova: I wanted to note that your one-off assistance to martyr families in the amount of 11,000 manats has been great support for many single children of martyrs. Inshallah, I want to arrange Nijat's wedding soon. I would like you to attend Nijat’s wedding and give your blessing.
President Ilham Aliyev: Congratulations in advance! I wish you happiness.
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Do you already know when it will take place?
President Ilham Aliyev: Have you set the date?
Farida Jabbarova: Yes, we will let you know.
President Ilham Aliyev: We will come with great pleasure.
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: I will be happy to come and take part.
News.Az