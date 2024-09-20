Azerbaijani president inaugurates renovated Garabagh University

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of Garabagh University in the city of Khankendi following its renovation.

The head of state met with the teaching staff and students of Garabagh University and delivered a speech at the event.President Aliyev also participated in the inauguration of the newly renovated student dormitory of Garabagh University.“We are celebrating this day (the State Sovereignty Day – ed.) together in Khankendi, and I am confident that September 20 will be extensively commemorated in Azerbaijan from now on,”the head of state said during his meeting with the university teaching staff and students.“Exactly one year ago, the heroic Azerbaijani Army fully restored state sovereignty. As a result of the anti-terror operation that lasted less than a day, separatists were wiped out, Azerbaijan fully ensured its state sovereignty, international law triumphed, and Azerbaijan demonstrated its strength once again,” he added.

News.Az