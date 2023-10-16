Azerbaijani president lays foundation stone for Juvarli village in Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

The head of state attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Juvarli of the Fuzuli district.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov highlighted the works to be done in the village.

The total projected area of the village of Juvarli is 115 hectares. A total of 291 private houses and 2-4-storey 21 residential buildings to be built here for the relocation of 1697 people. The first phase will see the construction of 129 private houses for 129 families (508 residents).

The facilities in the village will include an administrative building, Flag square, cafe, restaurant, ceremonial hall, bakery, pharmacy, sports club, family health center, 312-seat secondary school, 50-seat kindergarten, community club, library, bazaar and a guest house.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the village of Juvarli.

News.Az