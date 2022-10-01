Azerbaijani president meets with Greek prime minister in Sofia

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the opening ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector (IGB), President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The issues of cooperation in the field of energy was pointed out at the meeting, and the importance of the TAP project was emphasized in this regard. The importance of the natural gas interconnector to be commissioned between Greece and Bulgaria, was also mentioned.

The sides also hailed the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy.

News.Az