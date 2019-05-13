Azerbaijani president meets with King Philippe of Belgium in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit.

President Aliyev met with King Philippe of Belgium.

Azerbaijan-Belgium bilateral relations, regional situation, as well as the issues on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed at the meeting.

President Aliyev briefed King Philippe of Belgium on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, underlining that the Azerbaijani lands were occupied by Armenia, and that the settlement of the conflict is only possible on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions, and within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The sides pointed to the economic cooperation between the two countries.

The successful development of Azerbaijan-Europe relations was hailed at the meeting. It was noted that President Aliyev’s visit to Belgium will contribute to expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

