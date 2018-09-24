Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president meets with Mongolian counterpart

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga is on a working visit in Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, who is on a working visit in Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reports. 

The head of state welcomed the Mongolian president.

They then posed for official photos.

