Azerbaijani president meets with Mongolian counterpart

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga is on a working visit in Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, who is on a working visit in Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state welcomed the Mongolian president.

They then posed for official photos.

