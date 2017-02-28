Azerbaijani president meets with Pakistani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain on February 28 in Islamabad.

According to Oxu.Az, the due information was provided by the press service of the Head of State.

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain`s visit to Azerbaijan in 2015 was emphasized at the meeting. The President of Pakistan shared his good impressions of the visit.

The presidents hailed the excellent level of political ties between the two countries. They emphasized that Azerbaijan and Pakistan show resoluteness in supporting each other`s fair positions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Kashmir problem.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Mamnoon Hussain discussed regional security and cooperation issues.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format.

News.Az

