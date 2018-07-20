Azerbaijani president meets with president of French National Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the National Assembly of France Francois de Rugy in Paris, APA reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President in front of the National Assembly’s building.

President of the French National Assembly Francois de Rugy welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state and President of the National Assembly reviewed the guard of honor.

President Ilham Aliyev and President of the National Assembly Francois de Rugy posed together for photos.

The successful development of bilateral relations and interparliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and France was hailed at the meeting. The importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit in terms of the expansion of bilateral relations was emphasized.

The Azerbaijani President pointed to his meetings with heads of a number of companies as part of his visit to France, saying the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and France paves the way for the implementation of joint projects with those companies.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that fifteen cities of Azerbaijan and France have become sister cities. The head of state described this as indicative of the level of bilateral relations, which opens up opportunities for the development of contacts between the two countries’ regions.

The importance of Azerbaijan-France relations in terms of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation was also pointed out at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views over the issues relating to the development of relations in the fields of politics, economy, and culture, as well as the implementation of future projects in these areas. The necessity of expanding efforts to widely promote Azerbaijan in France was stressed.

They also discussed the issues relating to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

