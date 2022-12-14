Azerbaijani president meets with Turkmen counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the city of Turkmenbashi, News.Az reports.

Saying he was deeply grateful for his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his gratitude to the head of state for accepting the invitation and attending the First Trilateral Summit of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan. Noting that the trilateral cooperation is of special importance in the current period, Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the Turkmen side attaches great importance to this Summit.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with his return visit to Turkmenistan, and thanked President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the initiative to hold this Summit. Noting that the three nations share common roots in terms of history and language, the head of state underlined the existence of good opportunities for expanding the cooperation between the countries. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that this Summit will contribute to the regional cooperation, and the expansion of relations in the fields of transport, logistics and trade. The head of state also said that this meeting created a good opportunity for the discussion of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

News.Az