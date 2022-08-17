Azerbaijani President: Muslum's voice was a gift from God, his unique style of performance was a phenomenon

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Both Tamara and Muslum were great performers and world-famous singers. They were so attached to each other that the story of their love and friendship is a legend. They met in Baku, and my late father always remembered those days,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at a ceremony to unveil a statue of Muslum Magomayev at the Baku Seaside National Park.

“Of course, talking about Muslum today is both easy and difficult. Because he was such a great personality, both as an artist and as a person. One can talk about him for hours. At the same time, while pointing to all of his talents, those who knew him closely, those who loved him, first of all, remember him as a person, of course. I am sure that you feel the same way,” the head of state mentioned.

“It would be enough to mention only two facts that confirm that he was an outstanding performer. Even before he was 30 years old, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and at the age of 31, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of the Soviet Union. This is a rare occurrence for a pop singer. In general, Muslum's voice was a gift from God, his unique style of performance was a phenomenon. No one has risen to his level back then or today,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az