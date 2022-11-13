Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a deadly explosion in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

“We were deeply shocked by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of a treacherous explosion in the center of Istanbul,” President Aliyev said in his message of condolences.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Türkiye, and wish the injured recovery. May Allah rest their souls in peace!” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az