Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Ukrainian counterpart

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines crashed near the city of Tehran," the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed," President Aliyev said.

News.Az

