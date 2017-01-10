Azerbaijani President: Our military potential will be strengthened

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Additional measures will be taken for strengthening our military potential. The budget allocated enough funds. Military expenditures are in the first place in the budget expenditures. And it must be so”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made the due statement at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2016 and objectives for the future, APA reports.

“Despite all crises, the decline in oil prices, we provide our army with modern weapons, ammunition and equipments. Last year very important steps have been taken. Most modern weapons have been brought to our country and this process will continue this year”, the Head of State said.

Azerbaijani President emphasized that today, the Azerbaijani army is one of the strongest armies in the world, from the standpoint of and combat readiness and security of supply. “We have the most modern weapons with high accuracy and destructive power. Some of them have been shown, and some of the undemonstrated. They will be demonstrated when and where necessary”.

