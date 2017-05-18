Azerbaijani President presented the medals to the boxers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The boxers' competitions in the IV Games of Islamic Solidarity held at the Baku Crystal Hall were completed today, APA reports.

Azerbaijani boxers have claimed three golds, three silvers and a bronze medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev and his family members watched the final bouts.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev presented the medals to the boxers.The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played and the flag was raised in honor of Javid Chalabiyev.

