Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president receives OSCE MG co-chairs

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani president receives OSCE MG co-chairs

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are visiting Baku, Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States of America, and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on March 11.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      