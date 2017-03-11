Azerbaijani president receives OSCE MG co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are visiting Baku, Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States of America, and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on March 11.

News.Az

News.Az