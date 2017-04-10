Azerbaijani president: Restoration of Jojug Marjanli is a historic event

+ ↺ − 16 px

The reconstruction of the Jojuq Marjanli village is a historic event, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks.



He noted that in the first phase 50 new houses, a new road, and a mosque are under construction in the village.



“Another 150 houses will be built in the next phase. This shows that Azerbaijan will never reconcile with this occupation and will reconstruct all the other cities and towns once the occupied territories have been fully liberated,” said President Aliyev.



“The restoration of Jojug Marjanli also indicates that people who have been out of their homeland for more than two decades live with the hope of returning to their lands,” he added.

