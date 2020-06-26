President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia continues policy of illegal settlement in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues to pursue a policy of illegal settlement in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks Thursday during the opening of a military unit of the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani president said he had repeatedly expressed his views on this issue, especially during international events.

“I also paid attention to this issue during the recent Eastern Partnership Summit. We raise and will continue to raise this issue in all international organizations,” said President Aliyev, calling on the international community to put an end to the illegal settlement in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

He also urged the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to pay special attention to this issue.

“Because this is Armenia’s policy. They first renamed our cities in the territory of present-day Armenia, and are currently doing this in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas. They laid so-called “borderlines” there, destroying our historical past, mosques. They are intending to Armenize our historical monuments and lands,” the head of state added.

President Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s firm position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, stressing that the country will not take back from it.

“Today, international organizations have begun to emphasize the principle of territorial integrity. Many world leaders who addressed the recent Eastern Partnership Summit have clarified this issue. The principle of territorial integrity is superior to the principle of peoples’ self-determination. Let no one doubt it. When it comes to Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the principle of self-determination does not work, because the Armenian people have once exercised their right to self-determination,” he said.

The head of state added that Azerbaijan will not allow the creation of a second Armenian state on its lands.

News.Az