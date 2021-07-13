Azerbaijani president says return of IDPs to their homeland in safety is ‘key priority’

Azerbaijani president says return of IDPs to their homeland in safety is ‘key priority’

The return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, the state’s key priority, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed a Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement held in a video format.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that the reconstruction of the country’s liberated territories has already started.

“We are applying the modern urban planning there. The liberated territories of Azerbaijan will become a green energy zone,” he said.

President Aliyev said he is confident that Azerbaijan will demonstrate a rare experience in transforming destroyed vast territories, which is four times bigger than the territory of Luxembourg, to an area of prosperity with high living standards.

“Recently, I defined the Five National Priorities on socio-economic development of the country for the next ten years. The return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority,” he said.

The head of state noted that the main challenge is the mines planted by Armenia in large quantities.

“Since the signing of the capitulation act by Armenia on 10th of November 2020, almost 30 Azerbaijani citizens were killed and around 100 citizens were wounded. Furthermore, it slows down the reconstruction process in liberated territories and returns of IDPs to their homes.”

“The demining of these vast territories takes a lot of time and resources. Armenia refuses to release the mine maps. The international community must force Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with mine maps of all liberated territories,” he added.

“In conclusion, I would like to assure you once again, that Azerbaijan will do its utmost for contributing to increasing international influence of the NAM, to strengthening solidarity within the Movement and defend justice and international law,” President Aliyev concluded.

