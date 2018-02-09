Azerbaijani president signs order on indexation of insurance part of labour pensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on indexation of insurance part of labour pensions.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population is to provide increase of the insurance part of all types of labour pensions as of January 1, 2018 in accordance with the growth rate of average monthly salary for 2016.

At the same time, the Ministry is to carry out the indexation of insurance part of pensions and of pension capital accumulated on individual accounts.

News.Az

