Azerbaijani President: We are modernizing Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

“We are modernizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to meet the rising demand for cargo transportation through the East-West route,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held in Tajikistan, News.Az reports.

“The cargo volume via that road will be increased from 1 to 5 million tons. In parallel to that, the capacity of the Baku Trade Port is also being expanded from current 15 to 25 million tons,” the head of state noted.

News.Az