Azerbaijani President: We see great opportunities for potential projects of cooperation in third countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, during the discussions we also addressed the issue of how to expand cooperation in the energy field. Because we see great opportunities of investment projects, projects related to creation of interconnectors and potential projects of cooperation in third countries,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with President of Israel Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.

“We also discussed our plans and what has already been done in the area of irrigation and agriculture. We know about the great achievements of Israel in this area, and we want to use this positive experience in order to increase productivity of our agricultural products and to diversify the market of our exports,” the head of state noted.

News.Az