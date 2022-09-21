Azerbaijani President: We would never allow a second Armenian state to be created on our lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Most of the city of Lachin has been destroyed and razed to the ground. Illegal settlement was carried out in some places. The world community, international organizations, including the co-chairs of the Minsk Group who were directly dealing with this issue, were simply turning a blind eye to that. However, they had seen this scene many times, multiple times,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the ceremony to raise Azerbaijani flag in the city of Lachin, News.az reports.

"Going from Armenia to Karabakh and from Karabakh to Armenia by this road, they saw that illegal settlement was taking place here. They saw that Azerbaijani place names were being removed. They saw that Lachin, our historical and ancient Azerbaijani land, was being Armenianized and that illegal settlement was being carried out here. But they turned a blind eye to that, as if showing their tacit consent. We, the people of Azerbaijan, could never put up with this. I always said that we would never allow a second Armenian state to be created on our lands," the head of state emphasized.

Co-chairs of the Minsk Group who were directly dealing with this issue, were simply turning a blind eye to that.

News.Az