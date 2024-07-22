Azerbaijani presidential aide extends congratulations on National Press Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, congratulated media representatives on the occasion of National Press Day, celebrated annually on July 22, News.Az reports.

22 iyul Milli Mətbuat Günü münasibətilə bütün həmkarları təbrik edirəm. 149-cu ildönümünü qeyd edən Milli Mətbuatımız uzun, şərəfli və məsuliyyətli inkişaf yolu keçmişdir. ⁦@MediaGovAz⁩ pic.twitter.com/ffwgNRAYZz — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) July 22, 2024

"I congratulate all my colleagues on National Press Day. Our national press, celebrating its 149th anniversary, has gone through a long, glorious and responsible development path," the presidential aide said on X.Today marks 149 years since the establishment of Azerbaijan's national press. On July 22, 1875, the first Azerbaijani newspaper, Akinchi (The Cultivator), was launched by Hasan Bey Zardabi, a key figure in the Azerbaijani national enlightenment movement. Since 1991, this date has been celebrated as National Press Day in Azerbaijan.The newspaper was instrumental in advancing the national press, despite its brief run of just 56 issues from July 22, 1875, to September 1877. Akinchi was not only a vehicle for enlightenment but also gained significant popularity among both the intelligentsia and the general public. The newspaper's influence was bolstered by the contributions of other notable intellectuals, including Mirza Fatali Akhundzade, Seyyid Azim Shirvani, Najaf Bey Vazirov, and Asgar Agha Gorani, who supported and enriched its content.The legacy of Akinchi is a testament to the vital role of the press in the development of Azerbaijani society. Its establishment marked the beginning of a rich tradition of journalism in Azerbaijan, underscoring the importance of the press in fostering knowledge, dialogue, and progress.National Press Day not only marks the historic launch of Akinchi but also celebrates the ongoing contributions of the Azerbaijani media, reflecting on its growth and the crucial role it plays in the country's democratic and social life.

News.Az