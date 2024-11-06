Azerbaijani presidential aide hails UNEP report on climate change impacts on Caucasus ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a post on the social media platform X, Hajiyev thanked the UNEP for its useful report ahead of COP29 in Baku, News.Az reports."Thanks to UNEP for useful report on the impacts of climate change on the wider Caucasus region ahead of COP29. Rising temperatures have caused glaciers in the Caucasus to retreat an average of 600m over the past century, contributing to a loss of more than 11 billion tons of freshwater. Heatwaves and natural disasters are on the rise, but potential exists for environmental progress," the presidential aide noted.

News.Az