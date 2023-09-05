Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Israel’s national security adviser

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev held a meeting with Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, News.Az reports.

The parties discussed bilateral relations, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel said on X.

“Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department at President Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi met to discuss bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional matters,” the Embassy said.

News.Az