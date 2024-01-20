Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Turkish deputy foreign minister

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Burak Akcapar met with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, News.Az reports citing the Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties held consultations on regional issues on the agenda of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.


