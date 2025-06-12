Azerbaijani presidential aide praises robust ties between Baku, Amman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, Hikmet Hajiyev, affirmed the strength and depth of Azerbaijani-Jordanian relations across all levels, describing them as both brotherly and friendly.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Hajiyev praised the robust ties between the two countries, rooted in principles established by the leaderships of both nations, News.Az reports.

He highlighted the close and continuous interaction between His Majesty King Abdullah II and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.



Hajiyev also emphasized the significance of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II’s visit to Baku last year and his meeting with President Aliyev on the sidelines of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29). He described the talks as fruitful and pivotal for advancing bilateral cooperation.



Following that meeting, President Aliyev directed the Azerbaijani government to enhance relations with Jordan, especially in the economic and trade sectors. Hajiyev noted that both countries continue to coordinate closely in international forums and share a unified stance on issues of mutual interest, including the Palestinian cause.

News.Az