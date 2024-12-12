Azerbaijani presidential aide says France is among key forces behind Armenia’s militarization

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidnetial Administration, has raised concerns over France’s involvement in Armenia's militarization, calling it a breach of international law.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Hajiyev accused France of playing a major role in supplying Armenia with advanced weaponry, further escalating tensions in the region, News.Az reports."France is one of the key forces behind the militarization of Armenia," Hajiyev stated. He stressed that the continued militarization of Armenia is a serious issue with significant consequences.Hajiyev also expressed that third-party interference in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is unnecessary and counterproductive. "If Armenia and Azerbaijan are engaged in peace talks, there is no need for a third country to intervene," he remarked, arguing that such involvement complicates the path to normalized relations.

