Presidential aide: Zangazur Corridor nears completion on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - VIDEO
The Zangazur Corridor is approaching final completion at the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has announced.
Hajiyev shared a new video on his social media platform X, highlighting the latest progress on the strategic transport route.
Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Azerbaijan is doing its hard work on the ground to establish regional transport and logistics connectivity!!! pic.twitter.com/DW6KKqEUMT— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 31, 2025
"Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Azerbaijan is doing its hard work on the ground to establish regional transport and logistics connectivity!!!” the presidential aide wrote.
The Zangazur Corridor is a key infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing regional connectivity by linking mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, thereby facilitating broader trade and transit routes across the South Caucasus.