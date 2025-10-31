Presidential aide: Zangazur Corridor nears completion on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangazur Corridor is approaching final completion at the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has announced.

Hajiyev shared a new video on his social media platform X, highlighting the latest progress on the strategic transport route.

Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Azerbaijan is doing its hard work on the ground to establish regional transport and logistics connectivity!!! pic.twitter.com/DW6KKqEUMT — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 31, 2025

"Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Azerbaijan is doing its hard work on the ground to establish regional transport and logistics connectivity!!!” the presidential aide wrote.

The Zangazur Corridor is a key infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing regional connectivity by linking mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, thereby facilitating broader trade and transit routes across the South Caucasus.

News.Az