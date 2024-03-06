Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide, Turkish deputy foreign minister discuss regional issues

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani presidential aide, Turkish deputy foreign minister discuss regional issues

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, received Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

“As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim was received by Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev. Regional issues were discussed at the meeting,” the ministry said.

News about - Azerbaijani presidential aide, Turkish deputy foreign minister discuss regional issues


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      