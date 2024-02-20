Azerbaijani president’s official visit to Türkiye in spotlight of Turkish media

The Turkish media outlets have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Türkiye, as well as Azerbaijan’s impressive achievements made under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The articles, published at “Sözçü”, “Hürriyet”, “Yeniçağ”, “Sabah”, “Aydinlik”, “Posta”, “Türkiye” newspapers and other publications mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Türkiye would contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the domains of economy, trade, transport-transit and energy.

The articles featured remarks by the Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents regarding trade turnover, construction of a pipeline and railway for the transportation of natural gas from Türkiye to Nakhchivan, as well as energy projects.

The publications also hailed the political support of the Turkic states to Azerbaijan, underlining that Türkiye supports Azerbaijan both diplomatically and militarily.

News.Az