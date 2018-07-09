Azerbaijani Prime Minister visits administrative building of TANAP in Ankara

Azerbaijani Prime Minister visits administrative building of TANAP in Ankara

During the tour of the building, the Azerbaijani delegation was accompanied by TANAP General Manager Huseyn Saltuk Duzyol.

A delegation led by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov, who is in Turkey to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has visited an administrative building of TANAP in Ankara, AzVision reports.

The delegation also watched a film on TANAP.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov spoke of the directions of Azerbaijan`s oil strategy.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev highlighted the projects implemented by the company.

News.Az

