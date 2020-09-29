Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reveals latest data on losses due to Armenia’s attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of another intensive artillery shelling of the Azerbaijani densely populated districts by the Armenian armed forces upon the instructions of the Armenian military and political leadership, 35 wounded people were hospitalized and 12 civilians died, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Trend on Sept. 29.

As a result of the shelling by the Armenian armed forces, 66 houses, eight civilian facilities became unfit for living, livestock was destroyed.

Presently, the employees of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office are carrying out all possible investigative actions in combat conditions, as well as arrange the appropriate expertise to determine the severity of injuries of local residents and the amount of damage caused to the civilian infrastructure.

The public will be regularly informed about the investigation.

News.Az

