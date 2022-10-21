Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office issues statement on landmine explosion in Lachin

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office issues statement on landmine explosion in Lachin

The Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan's Lachin district received information on two people suffering from the landmine explosion in liberated Suarasi village on October 21, the Office told News.az.

The preliminary investigation established that Elsevar Hamidov and Sabuhi Hasanov, who were conducting reconstruction activities in the village, received various blows as a result of the mine blast.

The landmine explosion is currently under investigation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      