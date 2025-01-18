Azerbaijani public demands revocation of Gorbachev’s Nobel Peace Prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, public activists, family members of the January 20 martyrs, and veterans of January 20 have addressed an open letter to the Chairman and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The letter reads:“Dear Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Mr. Jørgen Watne Frydnes,Dear members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Mr. Asle Toje, Ms. Anne Enger, Ms. Kristin Clemet, and Ms. Gry Larsen,We, representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, family members of the January 20 martyrs, veterans of January 20, and public activists, are appealing to you regarding Mikhail Gorbachev, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in October 1990.The fact that Mikhail Gorbachev still holds the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate is the greatest injustice in the history of this award. We ask you to remove this black spot, eliminate the injustice committed against the Azerbaijani people, and deprive Mikhail Gorbachev of this award.Every year, the people of Azerbaijan mark the anniversary of the mass murder of a total of 150 people as a result of the deployment of Soviet troops to Baku and several regions of Azerbaijan on the night of January 19-20, 1990, and the use of military equipment and various types of weapons against the civilian population. People curse the executioner Mikhail Gorbachev and express their utmost hatred for the perpetrators of this tragedy. Mikhail Gorbachev personally gave the order to deploy troops to Baku, against the civilian population, and bears direct responsibility for the mass murders. The bloody trail of this crime is indelible.There are sufficient legal grounds for bringing the perpetrators of the January 20 tragedy to justice. This tragedy is, first and foremost, a violation of the requirements of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and other international legal documents and conventions. The January 20 tragedy is a crime against humanity, during which peaceful people were killed, injured, kidnapped, and tortured. A historical crime was committed against an entire nation.The January 20 massacre was a premeditated state crime which was intended to stifle the struggle for freedom and independence of the Azerbaijani people, who protested against the unjust policies of the USSR. This mass murder stands on the same level as the bloody events against the Soviet regime in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968.We can say with great pain at heart that it is just as painful for us as the grief of January 20 itself that it was precisely after this massacre that the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Mikhail Gorbachev, whose hands were soaked in the blood of the Azerbaijani people.For many years, the Azerbaijani public has not lost faith that this injustice will one day be eliminated.This heinous crime, committed on the orders of Mikhail Gorbachev, could not break the determination of the Azerbaijani people, and a year later, Azerbaijan regained its state independence.The Nobel brothers left an exceptional mark in the history of Azerbaijan. However, we regret to say that the prize, of which Baku was an important part for Nobel, was awarded to Mikhail Gorbachev, who is responsible for the bloodshed of the Azerbaijani people.Your decision to deprive Mikhail Gorbachev of his prize would strengthen the world community's faith in justice and the moral authority of the Nobel Peace Prize. There is a great need for that.We do hope that you will not turn a blind eye to the insult to Nobel values and restore historical justice by signing a decision to deprive Mikhail Gorbachev, who has earned the deep hatred of the Azerbaijani people, as well as other peoples of the former Soviet Union, of the Nobel Peace Prize.Sincerely,Ramil Iskandarli - Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO ForumEldar Guliyev - Chairman of the Council of Elders of AzerbaijanNovruzali Aslanov - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent SocietyAmir Aliyev - Chairman of the “Center for the Promotion of Human Rights” Public UnionJalil Khalilov - Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of AzerbaijanNovella Jafarova – Chairperson of the D. Aliyeva Society for the Protection of Azerbaijani Women's RightsSaida Gojamanli – Chairperson of the Public Union for the Protection of Human Rights and the Rule of LawSaadat Bananyarli – Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the International Human Rights Society, the Azerbaijan National BranchAlimammad Nuriyev - President of the “Constitution” Research FoundationZaur Ibrahimli - Chairman of the “Priority” Center for Social and Economic Research Public UnionDilgam Ahmad - Chairman of the “Chapar National Heritage Research Center” Public UnionAzer Allahveranov - Chairman of the “Eurasia Migration Initiatives Platform” Public UnionMayis Aliyev - Chairman of the ‘Social Rights Research” Public UnionDavud Rahimli - Chairman of the Union of Organizations of Disabled PersonsUmud Mirzayev - President of the International Eurasian Press FoundationKonul Behbudova – Chairperson of the “Karabakh Missing Families” Public UnionSevinj Alizade – Chairperson of the “Zafar” Martyr Families Support Public UnionMehriban Mammadova – Chairperson of the “Humanitarian Research” Public UnionKhalid Kazimov - Chairman of the “Regional Human Rights and Media Center” Public UnionTelman Gasimov - Chairman of the “Scientific Research” Public UnionMehdi Mehdiyev - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Karabakh War Disabled Veterans and Martyr Families Public UnionFuzuli Rzaguliyev - Chairman of the ‘Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans” Public UnionNaiba Behbudova – Chairperson of the “Gurur” Martyr Families Charity Public UnionAgil Jamal - Chairman of the “Shared Values” Public UnionAhmad Abbasbayli - Chairman of the “Development of Society and Civil Relations” Public UnionGulara Mammadova, a family member of 20 January martyr Mirza GaniyevNuraya Safarova, a family member of 20 January martyr Allahyar NasibovLatifa Karimova, a family member of 20 January martyr Ilgar KarimovShirnaya Akhundova, a family member of 20 January martyr Nureddin AghahuseynovDilara Rzayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Azad RzayevNanabayim Guliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Bakhtiyar HuseynovBeydulla Imanov, a family member of 20 January martyr Elchin ImanovAlmara Nabiyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Yanvar NasirovZari Babayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Ibish MammadovFirangiz Mukhtarova, a family member of 20 January martyr Rasim MukhtarovRafiga Asadullayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Asif AsadullayevIsmayil Ismayilov, a family member of 20 January martyr Mammadali IsmayilovMinare Karimova, a family member of 20 January martyr Ogtay KarimovSona Ibadzade, a family member of 20 January martyr Aghamehdi IbadzadeSamaya Musayeva, a family member of January 20 martyr Mehman HasanovValida Nuriyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Zahir NuriyevKahriz Sadigova, a family member of 20 January martyr Yusif SadigovMalahat Aliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Taryel AbduyevSaida Mehdiyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Tofig NovruzovReyhane Meshkinchapagani, a family member of 20 January martyr Yusif GasimovShovkat Khanmammadova, a family member of 20 January martyr Jabrayil KhanmammadovDilara Movludova, a family member of 20 January martyr Fuad MovludovOktay Novruzbeyli, a family member of 20 January martyr Aghabey NovruzbeyliVilen Mammadov, a family member of 20 January martyr Anar MammadovDilshad Askarova, a family member of 20 January martyr Nusrat YagubovTarana Zulalova, a family member of 20 January martyr Isfandiyar ZulalovShirmayi Turabova, a family member of 20 January martyr Tengiz TurabovZarifa Aghaverdiyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Aslan AghaverdiyevGulush Mursagulova, a family member of 20 January martyr Ismayil MursagulovRafiga Jabbarova, a family member of 20 January martyr Firuz JabbarovRuhangiz Hasanova, a family member of 20 January martyr Sahib HasanovZiyafat Rustamova, a family member of 20 January martyr Rovshan RustamovRena Abulfatova, a family member of 20 January martyr Mirjamal AbulfatovZahira Aliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Bayram AliyevMehpare Mirzayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Vagif MirzayevElmira Ismayilova, a family member of 20 January martyr Rashid IsmayilovSharkiyya Babazade, a family member of 20 January martyr Baba KhammadovUmsalama Aliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Zabulla AliyevYagut Guliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Rahim BabayevNazira Bayramova, a family member of 20 January martyr Isabala BayramovYekaterina Ibrahimova, a family member of 20 January martyr Ilgar IbrahimovZeynab Abdullayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Zahid AbdullayevAybeniz Baghirova, a family member of 20 January martyr Baloghlan BaghirovRoza Baghirova, a family member of 20 January martyr Zahid AliyevMansura Kahramanova, a family member of 20 January martyr Anageldi DurdiyevShahla Mammadova, a family member of 20 January martyr Sakhavat MammadovKifayat Bunyadzade, a family member of 20 January martyr Ulvi BunyadzadeKamala Alizade, a family member of 20 January martyr Faig AlizadeKhatira Adilova, a family member of 20 January martyr Musa Adilov20 January veteran Sultan Azimzade20 January veteran Eyshan Iskandarov20 January veteran Imran Iskandarzade20 January veteran Mubariz Ismayilov20 January veteran Shahin Imamaliyev20 January veteran Bafadar Ibrahimli20 January veteran Salman Ahadli20 January veteran Rovshan Jahangirov20 January veteran Akif Nasirov20 January veteran Asif Ibrahimov20 January veteran Soltan Abbasov20 January veteran Gulagha Sharifzade20 January veteran Samir Piriyev20 January veteran Emil Alayi20 January veteran Tahir Fatullayev20 January veteran Valeh Huseynov20 January veteran Rovshan Abbasov20 January veteran Sattar Badalov20 January veteran Shakir Azadaliyev20 January veteran Sadig Guluzade20 January veteran Farida Muradova20 January veteran Asad Asadzade20 January veteran Vagif Namazov20 January veteran Asim Huseynov20 January veteran Ramiz Huseynov20 January veteran Abdulla Agazade20 January veteran Huseyn Mammadov.”

News.Az