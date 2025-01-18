Azerbaijani public demands revocation of Gorbachev’s Nobel Peace Prize
Representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, public activists, family members of the January 20 martyrs, and veterans of January 20 have addressed an open letter to the Chairman and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.The letter reads:
“Dear Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Mr. Jørgen Watne Frydnes,
Dear members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Mr. Asle Toje, Ms. Anne Enger, Ms. Kristin Clemet, and Ms. Gry Larsen,
We, representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, family members of the January 20 martyrs, veterans of January 20, and public activists, are appealing to you regarding Mikhail Gorbachev, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in October 1990.
The fact that Mikhail Gorbachev still holds the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate is the greatest injustice in the history of this award. We ask you to remove this black spot, eliminate the injustice committed against the Azerbaijani people, and deprive Mikhail Gorbachev of this award.
Every year, the people of Azerbaijan mark the anniversary of the mass murder of a total of 150 people as a result of the deployment of Soviet troops to Baku and several regions of Azerbaijan on the night of January 19-20, 1990, and the use of military equipment and various types of weapons against the civilian population. People curse the executioner Mikhail Gorbachev and express their utmost hatred for the perpetrators of this tragedy. Mikhail Gorbachev personally gave the order to deploy troops to Baku, against the civilian population, and bears direct responsibility for the mass murders. The bloody trail of this crime is indelible.
There are sufficient legal grounds for bringing the perpetrators of the January 20 tragedy to justice. This tragedy is, first and foremost, a violation of the requirements of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and other international legal documents and conventions. The January 20 tragedy is a crime against humanity, during which peaceful people were killed, injured, kidnapped, and tortured. A historical crime was committed against an entire nation.
The January 20 massacre was a premeditated state crime which was intended to stifle the struggle for freedom and independence of the Azerbaijani people, who protested against the unjust policies of the USSR. This mass murder stands on the same level as the bloody events against the Soviet regime in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968.
We can say with great pain at heart that it is just as painful for us as the grief of January 20 itself that it was precisely after this massacre that the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Mikhail Gorbachev, whose hands were soaked in the blood of the Azerbaijani people.
For many years, the Azerbaijani public has not lost faith that this injustice will one day be eliminated.
This heinous crime, committed on the orders of Mikhail Gorbachev, could not break the determination of the Azerbaijani people, and a year later, Azerbaijan regained its state independence.
The Nobel brothers left an exceptional mark in the history of Azerbaijan. However, we regret to say that the prize, of which Baku was an important part for Nobel, was awarded to Mikhail Gorbachev, who is responsible for the bloodshed of the Azerbaijani people.
Your decision to deprive Mikhail Gorbachev of his prize would strengthen the world community's faith in justice and the moral authority of the Nobel Peace Prize. There is a great need for that.
We do hope that you will not turn a blind eye to the insult to Nobel values and restore historical justice by signing a decision to deprive Mikhail Gorbachev, who has earned the deep hatred of the Azerbaijani people, as well as other peoples of the former Soviet Union, of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Sincerely,
Ramil Iskandarli - Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum
Eldar Guliyev - Chairman of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan
Novruzali Aslanov - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society
Amir Aliyev - Chairman of the “Center for the Promotion of Human Rights” Public Union
Jalil Khalilov - Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Novella Jafarova – Chairperson of the D. Aliyeva Society for the Protection of Azerbaijani Women's Rights
Saida Gojamanli – Chairperson of the Public Union for the Protection of Human Rights and the Rule of Law
Saadat Bananyarli – Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the International Human Rights Society, the Azerbaijan National Branch
Alimammad Nuriyev - President of the “Constitution” Research Foundation
Zaur Ibrahimli - Chairman of the “Priority” Center for Social and Economic Research Public Union
Dilgam Ahmad - Chairman of the “Chapar National Heritage Research Center” Public Union
Azer Allahveranov - Chairman of the “Eurasia Migration Initiatives Platform” Public Union
Mayis Aliyev - Chairman of the ‘Social Rights Research” Public Union
Davud Rahimli - Chairman of the Union of Organizations of Disabled Persons
Umud Mirzayev - President of the International Eurasian Press Foundation
Konul Behbudova – Chairperson of the “Karabakh Missing Families” Public Union
Sevinj Alizade – Chairperson of the “Zafar” Martyr Families Support Public Union
Mehriban Mammadova – Chairperson of the “Humanitarian Research” Public Union
Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of the “Regional Human Rights and Media Center” Public Union
Telman Gasimov - Chairman of the “Scientific Research” Public Union
Mehdi Mehdiyev - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Karabakh War Disabled Veterans and Martyr Families Public Union
Fuzuli Rzaguliyev - Chairman of the ‘Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans” Public Union
Naiba Behbudova – Chairperson of the “Gurur” Martyr Families Charity Public Union
Agil Jamal - Chairman of the “Shared Values” Public Union
Ahmad Abbasbayli - Chairman of the “Development of Society and Civil Relations” Public Union
Gulara Mammadova, a family member of 20 January martyr Mirza Ganiyev
Nuraya Safarova, a family member of 20 January martyr Allahyar Nasibov
Latifa Karimova, a family member of 20 January martyr Ilgar Karimov
Shirnaya Akhundova, a family member of 20 January martyr Nureddin Aghahuseynov
Dilara Rzayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Azad Rzayev
Nanabayim Guliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Bakhtiyar Huseynov
20 January veteran Sultan Azimzade
