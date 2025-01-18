Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani public demands revocation of Gorbachev’s Nobel Peace Prize

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, public activists, family members of the January 20 martyrs, and veterans of January 20 have addressed an open letter to the Chairman and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The letter reads:

“Dear Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Mr. Jørgen Watne Frydnes,

Dear members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Mr. Asle Toje, Ms. Anne Enger, Ms. Kristin Clemet, and Ms. Gry Larsen,

We, representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, family members of the January 20 martyrs, veterans of January 20, and public activists, are appealing to you regarding Mikhail Gorbachev, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in October 1990.

The fact that Mikhail Gorbachev still holds the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate is the greatest injustice in the history of this award. We ask you to remove this black spot, eliminate the injustice committed against the Azerbaijani people, and deprive Mikhail Gorbachev of this award.

Every year, the people of Azerbaijan mark the anniversary of the mass murder of a total of 150 people as a result of the deployment of Soviet troops to Baku and several regions of Azerbaijan on the night of January 19-20, 1990, and the use of military equipment and various types of weapons against the civilian population. People curse the executioner Mikhail Gorbachev and express their utmost hatred for the perpetrators of this tragedy. Mikhail Gorbachev personally gave the order to deploy troops to Baku, against the civilian population, and bears direct responsibility for the mass murders. The bloody trail of this crime is indelible.

There are sufficient legal grounds for bringing the perpetrators of the January 20 tragedy to justice. This tragedy is, first and foremost, a violation of the requirements of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and other international legal documents and conventions. The January 20 tragedy is a crime against humanity, during which peaceful people were killed, injured, kidnapped, and tortured. A historical crime was committed against an entire nation.

The January 20 massacre was a premeditated state crime which was intended to stifle the struggle for freedom and independence of the Azerbaijani people, who protested against the unjust policies of the USSR. This mass murder stands on the same level as the bloody events against the Soviet regime in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968.

We can say with great pain at heart that it is just as painful for us as the grief of January 20 itself that it was precisely after this massacre that the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Mikhail Gorbachev, whose hands were soaked in the blood of the Azerbaijani people.

For many years, the Azerbaijani public has not lost faith that this injustice will one day be eliminated.

This heinous crime, committed on the orders of Mikhail Gorbachev, could not break the determination of the Azerbaijani people, and a year later, Azerbaijan regained its state independence.

The Nobel brothers left an exceptional mark in the history of Azerbaijan. However, we regret to say that the prize, of which Baku was an important part for Nobel, was awarded to Mikhail Gorbachev, who is responsible for the bloodshed of the Azerbaijani people.

Your decision to deprive Mikhail Gorbachev of his prize would strengthen the world community's faith in justice and the moral authority of the Nobel Peace Prize. There is a great need for that.

We do hope that you will not turn a blind eye to the insult to Nobel values and restore historical justice by signing a decision to deprive Mikhail Gorbachev, who has earned the deep hatred of the Azerbaijani people, as well as other peoples of the former Soviet Union, of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sincerely,

Ramil Iskandarli - Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

Eldar Guliyev - Chairman of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan

Novruzali Aslanov - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society

Amir Aliyev - Chairman of the “Center for the Promotion of Human Rights” Public Union

Jalil Khalilov - Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Novella Jafarova – Chairperson of the D. Aliyeva Society for the Protection of Azerbaijani Women's Rights

Saida Gojamanli – Chairperson of the Public Union for the Protection of Human Rights and the Rule of Law

Saadat Bananyarli – Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the International Human Rights Society, the Azerbaijan National Branch

Alimammad Nuriyev - President of the “Constitution” Research Foundation

Zaur Ibrahimli - Chairman of the “Priority” Center for Social and Economic Research Public Union

Dilgam Ahmad - Chairman of the “Chapar National Heritage Research Center” Public Union

Azer Allahveranov - Chairman of the “Eurasia Migration Initiatives Platform” Public Union

Mayis Aliyev - Chairman of the ‘Social Rights Research” Public Union

Davud Rahimli - Chairman of the Union of Organizations of Disabled Persons

Umud Mirzayev - President of the International Eurasian Press Foundation

Konul Behbudova – Chairperson of the “Karabakh Missing Families” Public Union

Sevinj Alizade – Chairperson of the “Zafar” Martyr Families Support Public Union

Mehriban Mammadova – Chairperson of the “Humanitarian Research” Public Union

Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of the “Regional Human Rights and Media Center” Public Union

Telman Gasimov - Chairman of the “Scientific Research” Public Union

Mehdi Mehdiyev - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Karabakh War Disabled Veterans and Martyr Families Public Union

Fuzuli Rzaguliyev - Chairman of the ‘Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans” Public Union

Naiba Behbudova – Chairperson of the “Gurur” Martyr Families Charity Public Union

Agil Jamal - Chairman of the “Shared Values” Public Union

Ahmad Abbasbayli - Chairman of the “Development of Society and Civil Relations” Public Union

Gulara Mammadova, a family member of 20 January martyr Mirza Ganiyev

Nuraya Safarova, a family member of 20 January martyr Allahyar Nasibov

Latifa Karimova, a family member of 20 January martyr Ilgar Karimov

Shirnaya Akhundova, a family member of 20 January martyr Nureddin Aghahuseynov

Dilara Rzayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Azad Rzayev

Nanabayim Guliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Bakhtiyar Huseynov

Beydulla Imanov, a family member of 20 January martyr Elchin Imanov

Almara Nabiyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Yanvar Nasirov

Zari Babayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Ibish Mammadov

Firangiz Mukhtarova, a family member of 20 January martyr Rasim Mukhtarov

Rafiga Asadullayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Asif Asadullayev

Ismayil Ismayilov, a family member of 20 January martyr Mammadali Ismayilov

Minare Karimova, a family member of 20 January martyr Ogtay Karimov

Sona Ibadzade, a family member of 20 January martyr Aghamehdi Ibadzade

Samaya Musayeva, a family member of January 20 martyr Mehman Hasanov

Valida Nuriyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Zahir Nuriyev

Kahriz Sadigova, a family member of 20 January martyr Yusif Sadigov

Malahat Aliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Taryel Abduyev

Saida Mehdiyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Tofig Novruzov

Reyhane Meshkinchapagani, a family member of 20 January martyr Yusif Gasimov

Shovkat Khanmammadova, a family member of 20 January martyr Jabrayil Khanmammadov

Dilara Movludova, a family member of 20 January martyr Fuad Movludov

Oktay Novruzbeyli, a family member of 20 January martyr Aghabey Novruzbeyli

Vilen Mammadov, a family member of 20 January martyr Anar Mammadov

Dilshad Askarova, a family member of 20 January martyr Nusrat Yagubov

Tarana Zulalova, a family member of 20 January martyr Isfandiyar Zulalov

Shirmayi Turabova, a family member of 20 January martyr Tengiz Turabov

Zarifa Aghaverdiyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Aslan Aghaverdiyev

Gulush Mursagulova, a family member of 20 January martyr Ismayil Mursagulov

Rafiga Jabbarova, a family member of 20 January martyr Firuz Jabbarov

Ruhangiz Hasanova, a family member of 20 January martyr Sahib Hasanov

Ziyafat Rustamova, a family member of 20 January martyr Rovshan Rustamov

Rena Abulfatova, a family member of 20 January martyr Mirjamal Abulfatov

Zahira Aliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Bayram Aliyev

Mehpare Mirzayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Vagif Mirzayev

Elmira Ismayilova, a family member of 20 January martyr Rashid Ismayilov

Sharkiyya Babazade, a family member of 20 January martyr Baba Khammadov

Umsalama Aliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Zabulla Aliyev

Yagut Guliyeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Rahim Babayev

Nazira Bayramova, a family member of 20 January martyr Isabala Bayramov

Yekaterina Ibrahimova, a family member of 20 January martyr Ilgar Ibrahimov

Zeynab Abdullayeva, a family member of 20 January martyr Zahid Abdullayev

Aybeniz Baghirova, a family member of 20 January martyr Baloghlan Baghirov

Roza Baghirova, a family member of 20 January martyr Zahid Aliyev

Mansura Kahramanova, a family member of 20 January martyr Anageldi Durdiyev

Shahla Mammadova, a family member of 20 January martyr Sakhavat Mammadov

Kifayat Bunyadzade, a family member of 20 January martyr Ulvi Bunyadzade

Kamala Alizade, a family member of 20 January martyr Faig Alizade

Khatira Adilova, a family member of 20 January martyr Musa Adilov

20 January veteran Sultan Azimzade

20 January veteran Eyshan Iskandarov

20 January veteran Imran Iskandarzade

20 January veteran Mubariz Ismayilov

20 January veteran Shahin Imamaliyev

20 January veteran Bafadar Ibrahimli

20 January veteran Salman Ahadli

20 January veteran Rovshan Jahangirov

20 January veteran Akif Nasirov

20 January veteran Asif Ibrahimov

20 January veteran Soltan Abbasov

20 January veteran Gulagha Sharifzade

20 January veteran Samir Piriyev

20 January veteran Emil Alayi

20 January veteran Tahir Fatullayev

20 January veteran Valeh Huseynov

20 January veteran Rovshan Abbasov

20 January veteran Sattar Badalov

20 January veteran Shakir Azadaliyev

20 January veteran Sadig Guluzade

20 January veteran Farida Muradova

20 January veteran Asad Asadzade

20 January veteran Vagif Namazov

20 January veteran Asim Huseynov

20 January veteran Ramiz Huseynov

20 January veteran Abdulla Agazade

20 January veteran Huseyn Mammadov.”

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

