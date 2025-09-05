Azerbaijani referee to officiate European Qualifiers 2026 match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has been appointed to officiate the European Qualifiers 2026 clash between Lithuania and the Netherlands.

He will be assisted by compatriots Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov, with Aliyar Aghayev serving as fourth official, News.Az reports.

The Group G fixture is scheduled for September 7 at the Darius and Girenas Stadium in Kaunas, Lithuania.

News.Az