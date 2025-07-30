Azerbaijani referee Elchin Masiyev appointed to UEFA Super Cup match

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has received another appointment from UEFA, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) confirmed on July 30.

Masiyev will serve as the fourth official in the UEFA Super Cup clash between French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and English side Tottenham Hotspur. The match will be officiated by Portuguese referee João Pedro Silva Pinheiro, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The highly anticipated fixture is scheduled to take place on August 13 at the Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy.

