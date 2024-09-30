Azerbaijani referee to officiate UEFA Champions League match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Champions League matchday 2 game between Sturm Graz (Austria) and Club Brugge (Belgium).

Aghayev will be supported by his compatriots Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali as assistant referees, while Tural Gurbanov will serve as the fourth official, News.Az reports.The video assistant referees (VAR) for the match will be England's David Coote and Stuart Attwell.The match is scheduled to take place on October 2 at Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, at 23:00 Baku time.

News.Az