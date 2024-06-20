Azerbaijani refugees have right to safe return to their homes: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has emphasized the right to dignified and safe return of Azerbaijani refugees to their homes.

“On World Refugee Day, we honor the strength and courage of Azerbaijani refugees, and underline their right for a dignified and secure return to their homes,” the ministry said on X, News.Az reports.“Azerbaijan protects and supports its refugees on every step of their journey, and share their hopes for a secure and inclusive future,” the ministry stated.World Refugee Day is an international day established by the United Nations to highlight the issue of refugees around the world. It is celebrated annually on June 20.

