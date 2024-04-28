Azerbaijani rower wins license for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of the Azerbaijani national rowing team Diana Dymchenko has won a license for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The team leader achieved this success in the European Olympic qualifying regatta organized in Szeged, Hungary.

Dymchenko emerged as the quickest to cross the finish line during the semifinals, claiming the top spot in the 2000-meter race. After a closely contested battle, she outpaced her Ukrainian rival, clocking in at 07:40.67 minutes. This remarkable performance secured her a spot in the prestigious A final, the pinnacle event. Per the regulations, athletes who clinched the top three positions in the A final were awarded Olympic qualifications. Dymchenko accomplished her mission, securing a coveted license for the Olympics in Paris. Additionally, a fellow member of our national team clinched second place in the A final.

Azerbaijan participated in rowing at the 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

