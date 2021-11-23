Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders to meet in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trilateral negotiations of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, timed to the anniversary of the Karabakh ceasefire agreement of November 10, 2020, will take place in Sochi on November 26, Kremlin press service announced Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

It’s planned that the sides will consider the progress of the implementation of the trilateral statement points and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region.

Special attention will be paid to the issues of restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport links.

Besides, face-to-face talks of the Russian president with the Azerbaijani president and Armenian prime minister are envisioned, added the press service.

