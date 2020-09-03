Azerbaijani, Russian deputy defense ministers meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev on Thursday held a meeting with a Russian delegation led by First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs.

The Russian delegation first laid flowers at the statue to Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev erected outside the headquarters of the Naval Forces.

Welcoming the guests, Kerim Veliyev stressed that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia play an important role in the development of bilateral ties on the basis of mutual trust.

The parties also discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the military and military-technical spheres, emphasizing the importance of its further strengthening.

Referring to the military-political situation in the region, Veliyev said the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a major threat to regional stability. He underlined the importance of resolving the conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Tsalikov, in turn, noted that Russia and Azerbaijan, connected by historical roots, are strategic partners. He added that such meetings play an important role in further developing bilateral ties.

The parties also emphasized the importance of the “Sea Cup” contest, recently held in Azerbaijan as part of the International Army Games 2020.

Tsalikov expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for well-organizing the “Sea Cup” contest and hospitality.

News.Az