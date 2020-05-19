Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers, in accordance to the instructions received after the telephone conversation between Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, discussed the situation with regard to the assemblage of the Azerbaijani citizens in the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation and the steps to be taken in coordination by both countries to settle this issue.

The sides exchanged views on developing bilateral strategic relations, including the broadening of economic-trade relations, as well as the transportation of goods.

The ministers also had an exchange over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Minister Mammadyarov informed his colleague on the latest video-conference with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

News.Az